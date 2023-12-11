The Miami Heat (12-10) are traveling to face the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Spectrum Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a +19 scoring differential, putting up 112.4 points per game (20th in the league) and giving up 111.5 (ninth in the NBA).

The Hornets' -158 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 121.3 per contest (26th in league).

The teams combine to score 225.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 232.8 points per game combined, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has put together a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

Hornets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Heat +4000 +1600 -

