Will Josh Whyle Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Whyle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 14 game against the Miami Dolphins begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Take a look at Whyle's stats below.
Whyle's season stats include 94 yards on nine receptions (10.4 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 15 times.
Josh Whyle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 50 Rec; 774 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Trevon Wesco (FP/ankle): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Whyle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|9
|94
|40
|1
|10.4
Whyle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|2
|2
|26
|1
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|5
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|2
|1
|16
|0
