Mark Williams and his Charlotte Hornets teammates face off versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Williams produced four points and two blocks in a 119-116 win against the Raptors.

Let's break down Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 10.9 Rebounds 9.5 9.7 10.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 23.6 22.1 PR -- 22.4 21



Mark Williams Insights vs. the Heat

Williams has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 8.4% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ninth in the league, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 43 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per game.

Mark Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 23 11 7 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.