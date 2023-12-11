How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 11
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will be attempting to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 39.7% from the field, three% lower than the 42.7% the Dolphins' opponents have shot this season.
- South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.
- The Bulldogs' 69.2 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 75.1 the Dolphins give up to opponents.
- South Carolina State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (71.1).
- The Bulldogs gave up 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 87.2 on the road.
- South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Furman
|L 86-78
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 66-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
