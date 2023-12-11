The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will be attempting to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 39.7% from the field, three% lower than the 42.7% the Dolphins' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.

The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.

The Bulldogs' 69.2 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 75.1 the Dolphins give up to opponents.

South Carolina State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (71.1).

The Bulldogs gave up 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 87.2 on the road.

South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule