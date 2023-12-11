South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamsburg County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Williamsburg County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hemingway High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Lamar, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
