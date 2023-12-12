South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Aiken County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Silver Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy of Richmond County at South Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Denmark-Olar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Denmark, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
