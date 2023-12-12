South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dillon County Today - December 12
Dec. 12, 2023
Dillon County, South Carolina has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Dillon County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dillon High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
