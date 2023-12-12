The Carolina Hurricanes (14-12-1, riding a four-game losing streak) visit the Ottawa Senators (11-11) at Canadian Tire Centre. The contest on Tuesday, December 12 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-130) Senators (+110) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 24 times this season, and have finished 14-10 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 56.5%.

In 14 of 27 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Senators Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 87 (9th) Goals 77 (24th) 90 (22nd) Goals Allowed 70 (7th) 19 (12th) Power Play Goals 17 (19th) 18 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (19th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Carolina has gone 4-5-1 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over five times.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 87 this season.

On defense, the Hurricanes have conceded 90 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -3 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.