Will Jordan Martinook Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 12?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Martinook light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinook stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Martinook scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Martinook has no points on the power play.
- Martinook averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.5%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Martinook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|14:34
|Home
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
