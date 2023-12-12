South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kershaw County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Kershaw County, South Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kershaw County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camden High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.