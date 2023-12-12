South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Laurens County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Laurens County, South Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Laurens County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
