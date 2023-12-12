Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 12?
When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Aho has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
- Aho averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|19:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
