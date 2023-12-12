Tuesday's game features the UAB Blazers (7-2) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) facing off at Bartow Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-56 victory for heavily favored UAB according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 12.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 62-44 loss to Alabama A&M in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 74, South Carolina State 56

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs defeated the Queens (NC) Royals in a 76-58 win on November 29. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

South Carolina State has four losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Taniya McGown: 6.9 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

6.9 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)

7.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51) Rakyha Reid: 4.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%

4.3 PTS, 54.5 FG% Jordan Releford: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 17.7 points per game, with a -177 scoring differential overall. They put up 50.9 points per game (347th in college basketball), and allow 68.6 per contest (263rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.