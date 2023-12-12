The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) travel to face the UAB Blazers (7-2) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 13.0 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Blazers give up (63.9).

The Blazers score 73.8 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs give up.

When UAB totals more than 68.6 points, it is 6-0.

South Carolina State is 1-8 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

The Blazers shoot 42.8% from the field, only 1.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Blazers' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Taniya McGown: 6.9 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

6.9 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)

7.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51) Rakyha Reid: 4.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%

4.3 PTS, 54.5 FG% Jordan Releford: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Schedule