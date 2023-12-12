How to Watch the South Carolina State vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) travel to face the UAB Blazers (7-2) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score 13.0 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Blazers give up (63.9).
- The Blazers score 73.8 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs give up.
- When UAB totals more than 68.6 points, it is 6-0.
- South Carolina State is 1-8 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Blazers shoot 42.8% from the field, only 1.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Blazers' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Carolina State Leaders
- Morgan Beacham: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Taniya McGown: 6.9 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)
- Rakyha Reid: 4.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%
- Jordan Releford: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 76-58
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 68-58
|The Buc Dome
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 62-44
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
