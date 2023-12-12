The UEFA Champions League schedule today, which includes Arsenal FC versus PSV Eindhoven, should provide some fireworks.

You will find information on how to watch today's UEFA Champions League action right here.

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC makes the trip to face PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Watch RC Lens vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC is on the road to face RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Watch Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich journeys to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Watch FC Salzburg vs Benfica

Benfica travels to take on FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

Watch Union Berlin vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid travels to play Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Watch FC Copenhagen vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray journeys to play FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Watch SSC Napoli vs SC Braga

SC Braga journeys to face SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Watch Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad makes the trip to face Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
