Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tuesday's slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store in college basketball. Among those contests is the Bowling Green Falcons squaring off against the Wright State Raiders.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Wright State Raiders
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center
- Location: Fairborn, Ohio
How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Wright State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stonehill Skyhawks vs. Boston College Eagles
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch Stonehill vs. Boston College
- TV: ACC Network X
Texas Southern Tigers vs. Houston Cougars
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Houston
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
How to Watch South Carolina State vs. UAB
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Big Green vs. Albany Great Danes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: SEFCU Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Albany
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. NJIT Highlanders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. NJIT
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss
- TV: SEC Network +
Northwestern State Demons vs. UL Monroe Warhawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum
- Location: Monroe, Louisiana
How to Watch Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch McNeese vs. LSU
- TV: SEC Network +
