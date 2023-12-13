The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will look to end a four-game road losing skid when visiting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Buc Dome, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

Charleston Southern has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

North Alabama has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Lions' eight games have gone over the point total.

