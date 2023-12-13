Cherokee County, South Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clover High School at Gaffney High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Gaffney, SC
  • Conference: 5A - Region 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

