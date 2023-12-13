Miles Bridges' Charlotte Hornets face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bridges had 18 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 116-114 loss versus the Heat.

If you'd like to place a bet on Bridges' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 20.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 Assists 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 29.4 PR -- 26.9 3PM 2.5 2.1



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Bridges has made 7.4 shots per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 42.5 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Heat concede 26.4 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 13.7 makes per game.

Miles Bridges vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 34 18 4 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.