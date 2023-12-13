The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) take on the Auburn Tigers (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

UNC Asheville vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Tigers allow to opponents.

UNC Asheville is 5-3 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 41st.

The 84.4 points per game the Bulldogs score are 17.6 more points than the Tigers give up (66.8).

When UNC Asheville scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-3.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville posted 79.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, ceding 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.

UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% when playing at home and 37.1% in road games.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule