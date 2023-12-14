How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Charleston (SC) has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 120th.
- The Cougars score 9.6 more points per game (74) than the Bulldogs allow (64.4).
- When Charleston (SC) totals more than 64.4 points, it is 5-2.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Charleston (SC) fared better at home last year, averaging 84.3 points per game, compared to 79.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).
- Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (10.5, 35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|W 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 85-70
|TD Arena
|12/14/2023
|Citadel
|-
|TD Arena
|12/18/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|TD Arena
