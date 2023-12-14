The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Charleston (SC) has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 120th.

The Cougars score 9.6 more points per game (74) than the Bulldogs allow (64.4).

When Charleston (SC) totals more than 64.4 points, it is 5-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Charleston (SC) fared better at home last year, averaging 84.3 points per game, compared to 79.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).

Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (10.5, 35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule