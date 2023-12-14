The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Charleston (SC) has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 120th.
  • The Cougars score 9.6 more points per game (74) than the Bulldogs allow (64.4).
  • When Charleston (SC) totals more than 64.4 points, it is 5-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Charleston (SC) fared better at home last year, averaging 84.3 points per game, compared to 79.5 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).
  • Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (10.5, 35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Liberty W 76-67 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 90-74 FAU Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island W 85-70 TD Arena
12/14/2023 Citadel - TD Arena
12/18/2023 Coastal Carolina - TD Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - TD Arena

