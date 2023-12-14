How to Watch Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Citadel Stats Insights
- Citadel has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 43rd.
- The Bulldogs' 71.2 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 75.1 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Citadel has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Citadel is averaging 12.8 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (66.5).
- The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (61.5 per game) than away (69.0).
- Beyond the arc, Citadel drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.9%) than at home (34.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 81-52
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|W 85-68
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|Pfeiffer
|W 88-60
|McAlister Field House
|12/14/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|-
|McAlister Field House
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.