The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Citadel Stats Insights

Citadel has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 43rd.

The Bulldogs' 71.2 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 75.1 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Citadel has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Citadel is averaging 12.8 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (66.5).

The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (61.5 per game) than away (69.0).

Beyond the arc, Citadel drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.9%) than at home (34.1%) too.

