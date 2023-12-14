The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

  • Citadel has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 43rd.
  • The Bulldogs' 71.2 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 75.1 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Citadel has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Citadel is averaging 12.8 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (66.5).
  • The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (61.5 per game) than away (69.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Citadel drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.9%) than at home (34.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Charleston Southern W 81-52 McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 @ N.C. A&T W 85-68 Corbett Sports Center
12/5/2023 Pfeiffer W 88-60 McAlister Field House
12/14/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
12/19/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Toccoa Falls - McAlister Field House

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.