The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena as big, 13.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston (SC) -13.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Citadel has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.

Citadel's contests this season have a 135.6-point average over/under, 11.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Citadel is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

Citadel has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +775 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Citadel has an 11.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston (SC) 5 62.5% 74 145.2 75.1 139.5 152 Citadel 1 14.3% 71.2 145.2 64.4 139.5 137.6

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score only 3.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Cougars give up to opponents (75.1).

When it scores more than 75.1 points, Citadel is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston (SC) 2-6-0 0-0 4-4-0 Citadel 5-2-0 1-0 2-5-0

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston (SC) Citadel 15-1 Home Record 5-9 11-2 Away Record 4-11 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

