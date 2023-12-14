South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Fairfield County, South Carolina today? We have the information here.
Fairfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richard Winn Academy at Oconee Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Seneca, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
