How to Watch Furman vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (5-5) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Furman vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Furman is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Paladins rank 136th.
- The Paladins average just 4.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Green Wave allow (79.3).
- Furman has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 79.3 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Furman scored more points at home (86.5 per game) than away (77.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Paladins allowed 1.2 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (70.3).
- Beyond the arc, Furman drained more treys on the road (10.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (34.2%).
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 70-69
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 97-83
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 100-58
|Timmons Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Anderson (SC)
|-
|Timmons Arena
