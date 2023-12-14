The Furman Paladins (5-5) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Furman vs. Tulane Game Info

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (44.6%).

Furman is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Paladins rank 136th.

The Paladins average just 4.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Green Wave allow (79.3).

Furman has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 79.3 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Furman scored more points at home (86.5 per game) than away (77.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Paladins allowed 1.2 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (70.3).

Beyond the arc, Furman drained more treys on the road (10.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (34.2%).

Furman Upcoming Schedule