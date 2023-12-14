The Furman Paladins (5-5) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Furman vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Furman is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Paladins rank 136th.
  • The Paladins average just 4.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Green Wave allow (79.3).
  • Furman has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 79.3 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Furman scored more points at home (86.5 per game) than away (77.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Paladins allowed 1.2 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (70.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Furman drained more treys on the road (10.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (34.2%).

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Princeton L 70-69 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/4/2023 @ Arkansas L 97-83 Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Bob Jones W 100-58 Timmons Arena
12/14/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Presbyterian - Timmons Arena
12/30/2023 Anderson (SC) - Timmons Arena

