Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kotkaniemi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Kotkaniemi has a goal in eight games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kotkaniemi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 28 Games 3 15 Points 3 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

