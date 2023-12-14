Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on Necas' props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Martin Necas vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus this season, in 17:50 per game on the ice, is -10.

In seven of 28 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 16 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Necas has an assist in 11 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Necas hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 92 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 28 Games 3 20 Points 0 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

