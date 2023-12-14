A victory by the Los Angeles Chargers over the Las Vegas Raiders is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM ET (at Allegiant Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

While the Raiders rank 16th in total defense with 335.1 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (277.7 yards per game). In terms of points scored the Chargers rank 16th in the NFL (21.7 points per game), and they are 18th defensively (21.7 points allowed per contest).

Raiders vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+3) Over (33.5) Chargers 20, Raiders 19

Raiders Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Raiders have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Las Vegas is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In Las Vegas' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The total for this game is 33.5, 9.1 points fewer than the average total in Raiders games thus far this season.

Chargers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Chargers have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In 2023, three Los Angeles games have gone over the point total.

This season, Chargers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 46.8, which is 13.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 19.9 17 15 13.8 25.7 Los Angeles 21.7 21.7 22.9 24.4 20.3 18.5

