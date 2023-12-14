The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props? Here is some information to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 19:04 per game on the ice, is -1.

In seven of 28 games this season, Jarvis has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Jarvis has an assist in eight of 28 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Jarvis' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 28 Games 3 20 Points 1 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

