The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs hit the court for one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that include Big South teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Carolina State Bulldogs at Presbyterian Blue Hose 6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!