Will Brent Burns light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Burns has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 88 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:19 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:06 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:57 Home W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

