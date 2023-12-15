Will Brett Pesce Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 15?
When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Brett Pesce score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Pesce stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Pesce has zero points on the power play.
- Pesce averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 88 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Pesce recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
