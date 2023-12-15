The injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) ahead of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) currently features five players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 from Spectrum Center.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Hornets suffered a 115-104 loss to the Heat. Terry Rozier scored a team-best 28 points for the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Mark Williams C Out Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 P.J. Washington PF Questionable Shoulder 13.3 5.1 2.4 Cody Martin SF Out Knee

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Zion Williamson: Out (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSNO

BSSE and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

