The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

This season, Charlotte has a 5-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.

The Hornets' 113 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 7-6 when it scores more than 114.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up fewer points per game at home (112.7) than on the road (113.4), but also concede fewer at home (119.7) than away (122.1).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 2.4 fewer points per game at home (119.7) than on the road (122.1).

The Hornets average 0.9 more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries