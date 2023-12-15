How to Watch the Hornets vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (46.8%).
- This season, Charlotte has a 5-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
- The Hornets' 113 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- Charlotte is 7-6 when it scores more than 114.2 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets put up fewer points per game at home (112.7) than on the road (113.4), but also concede fewer at home (119.7) than away (122.1).
- In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 2.4 fewer points per game at home (119.7) than on the road (122.1).
- The Hornets average 0.9 more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.6).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|P.J. Washington
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Back
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
