Among the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Nashville Predators on Friday at PNC Arena -- beginning at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Predators' Filip Forsberg.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)

Total: 6

TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Aho, with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 17:41 per game.

Martin Necas has eight goals and 13 assists, equaling 21 points (0.7 per game).

Seth Jarvis has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists in 29 games for Carolina.

In six games, Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 127 saves.

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 33 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded 15 goals and 18 assists in 29 games (playing 18:58 per game).

With 23 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 17 assists through 29 contests, Roman Josi is key for Nashville's attack.

This season, Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 23.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a 3-3-0 record this season, with a .904 save percentage (31st in the league). In 8 games, he has 207 saves, and has conceded 22 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Hurricanes vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.07 17th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.03 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 30.3 19th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 31.1 18th 14th 21.43% Power Play % 20.56% 16th 15th 80.65% Penalty Kill % 77.66% 22nd

