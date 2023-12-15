South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Lexington County, South Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Irmo High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Aiken High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
