Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 15?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Seth Jarvis a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jarvis stats and insights
- In seven of 29 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.