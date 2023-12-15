How to Watch the South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET.
South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (51.2) than the Blue Hose allow their opponents to score (55.3).
- When it scores more than 55.3 points, South Carolina State is 1-2.
- Presbyterian is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 51.2 points.
- The Blue Hose put up 5.0 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Bulldogs allow (68.6).
- When Presbyterian puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.
- South Carolina State is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Blue Hose shoot 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
South Carolina State Leaders
- Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%
- Janiah Hinton: 8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)
- Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 68-58
|The Buc Dome
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 62-44
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UAB
|L 69-54
|Bartow Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
