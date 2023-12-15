The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) will face the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Carolina vs. North Carolina Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Deja Kelly: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Gakdeng: 10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Indya Nivar: 6.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Players to Watch

Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Kelly: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gakdeng: 10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Nivar: 6.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.