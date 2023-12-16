Brandon Miller's Charlotte Hornets face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 112-107 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent game) Miller produced 16 points.

Below, we dig into Miller's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.9 15.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 2.2 2.8 PRA -- 21.2 22.7 PR -- 19 19.9 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.8



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the 76ers

Miller has taken 12.7 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 13.0% and 12.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Miller's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are 10th in the NBA, conceding 112.2 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The 76ers give up 26.4 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.