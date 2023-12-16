Saturday's contest that pits the Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) against the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6) at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston (SC), who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 12:00 PM on December 16.

The Cougars are coming off of a 69-58 victory against Jacksonville State in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 70, Robert Morris 65

Other CAA Predictions

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who are ranked No. 241 in our computer rankings, on December 2 by a score of 84-83, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 241) on December 2

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 274) on December 11

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 331) on November 17

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 20

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

16.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Taryn Barbot: 12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Jada Logan: 15.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

15.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Alexis Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Anika McGarity: 9.0 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +164 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.5 points per game. They're putting up 84.4 points per game, 16th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.9 per outing to rank 187th in college basketball.

The Cougars are scoring more points at home (97.0 per game) than away (71.8).

At home Charleston (SC) is giving up 51.5 points per game, 24.8 fewer points than it is away (76.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.