The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) battle the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up 20.5 more points per game (84.4) than the Colonials give up (63.9).

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Charleston (SC) is 6-1.

Robert Morris' record is 3-6 when it allows fewer than 84.4 points.

The Colonials record 59.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Cougars allow.

Robert Morris is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

When Charleston (SC) allows fewer than 59.7 points, it is 3-0.

The Colonials shoot 36.7% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Colonials have conceded.

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

16.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Taryn Barbot: 12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Jada Logan: 15.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

15.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Alexis Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Anika McGarity: 9.0 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Schedule