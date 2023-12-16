When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Citadel be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Citadel ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 279

Citadel's best wins

Citadel beat the No. 203-ranked (according to the RPI) North Carolina Central Eagles, 67-61, on November 21, which goes down as its best victory of the season. That signature victory over North Carolina Central featured a team-high 21 points from AJ Smith. Elijah Morgan, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

62-61 over Idaho State (No. 332/RPI) on November 20

85-68 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 339/RPI) on December 2

81-52 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 28

Citadel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Citadel has the 23rd-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Citadel has 20 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Citadel's next game

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Citadel Bulldogs

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Citadel Bulldogs Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Favorite: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -8.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish -8.5 Total: 127.5 points

