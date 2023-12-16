2024 NCAA Bracketology: Citadel March Madness Resume | December 18
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Citadel be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Citadel ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|279
Citadel's best wins
Citadel beat the No. 203-ranked (according to the RPI) North Carolina Central Eagles, 67-61, on November 21, which goes down as its best victory of the season. That signature victory over North Carolina Central featured a team-high 21 points from AJ Smith. Elijah Morgan, with 16 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 62-61 over Idaho State (No. 332/RPI) on November 20
- 85-68 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 339/RPI) on December 2
- 81-52 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 28
Citadel's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Citadel has the 23rd-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Citadel has 20 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Citadel's next game
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Citadel Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Favorite: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -8.5
- Total: 127.5 points
