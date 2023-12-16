The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

The Clemson Tigers' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Memphis Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

Clemson is 9-0 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Clemson Tigers are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Memphis Tigers sit at 184th.

The Clemson Tigers' 78.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 74.1 the Memphis Tigers give up to opponents.

Clemson has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Clemson averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.8).

At home, the Clemson Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.1.

At home, Clemson sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule