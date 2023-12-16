How to Watch Clemson vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Clemson Tigers' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Memphis Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.2%).
- Clemson is 9-0 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Clemson Tigers are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Memphis Tigers sit at 184th.
- The Clemson Tigers' 78.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 74.1 the Memphis Tigers give up to opponents.
- Clemson has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Clemson averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.8).
- At home, the Clemson Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.1.
- At home, Clemson sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (33.2%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 79-70
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|W 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|W 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
