The Clemson Tigers (9-0) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Clemson matchup.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Clemson vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Clemson has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Clemson Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Memphis is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Memphis Tigers' seven games this season have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 The Clemson Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +10000, Clemson has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

