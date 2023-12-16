Clemson vs. Memphis December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (5-2) meet the Clemson Tigers (6-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Clemson vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Clemson Players to Watch
- David Jones: 18.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
Clemson vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Clemson AVG
|Clemson Rank
|107th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|80.5
|78th
|230th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|131st
|220th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|34.5
|130th
|213th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|250th
|120th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|10.2
|17th
|187th
|13.1
|Assists
|17.8
|22nd
|227th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|9.5
|31st
