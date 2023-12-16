The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a nine-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Tigers (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -3.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Clemson has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 151.5 points.

Clemson has had an average of 146.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Clemson has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Clemson has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Clemson Tigers have played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and won that game.

Clemson has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Clemson vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 5 71.4% 79.7 158.4 74.1 142.3 149.5 Clemson 4 50% 78.7 158.4 68.2 142.3 146.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

The Clemson Tigers' 78.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 74.1 the Memphis Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 74.1 points, Clemson is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson vs. Memphis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 4-3-0 0-2 5-2-0 Clemson 5-3-0 1-0 5-3-0

Clemson vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Clemson 13-2 Home Record 15-2 7-5 Away Record 5-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.