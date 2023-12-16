The Charlotte Hornets (7-16) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) on December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Hornets vs 76ers Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.4% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 5-10 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.

The Hornets' 112.7 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Charlotte is 7-7.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score 112.2 points per game at home, 1.2 fewer points than away (113.4). Defensively they allow 119.1 per game, three fewer points than away (122.1).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is conceding three fewer points per game at home (119.1) than on the road (122.1).

At home the Hornets are collecting 25.8 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (25.6).

Hornets Injuries