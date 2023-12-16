Sportsbooks have listed player props for Joel Embiid and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 7.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Saturday's over/under for Terry Rozier is 25.5 points. That's 1.1 more than his season average of 24.4.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Rozier's season-long assist average -- 7.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Rozier has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +162)

Saturday's over/under for Embiid is 34.5 points. That's 0.7 more than his season average of 33.8.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.

Embiid has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Embiid's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 4.0 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 25.5-point total set for Tyrese Maxey on Saturday is 0.3 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Maxey has averaged 6.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.