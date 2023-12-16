South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Marion County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.